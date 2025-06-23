FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Cabestany 23 juin 2025 17:30
Pyrénées-Orientales
FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Rue Guilhem de Cabestany Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales
Venez découvrir cette fête traditionnelle catalane….
Rue Guilhem de Cabestany
Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 36 07 contact@cabestany.com
English :
Come and discover this traditional Catalan festival….
German :
Erleben Sie dieses traditionelle katalanische Fest….
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire questo tradizionale festival catalano….
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir esta fiesta tradicional catalana….
