FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Cabestany 23 juin 2025 17:30

Pyrénées-Orientales

FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Rue Guilhem de Cabestany Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-23 17:30:00

fin : 2025-06-23

Date(s) :

2025-06-23

Venez découvrir cette fête traditionnelle catalane….

.

Rue Guilhem de Cabestany

Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 36 07 contact@cabestany.com

English :

Come and discover this traditional Catalan festival….

German :

Erleben Sie dieses traditionelle katalanische Fest….

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire questo tradizionale festival catalano….

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir esta fiesta tradicional catalana….

L’événement FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Cabestany a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME