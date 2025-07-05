Feux d’artifice – Bonnétage 5 juillet 2025 19:00
Doubs
Feux d’artifice Place Bernard Lambert Bonnétage Doubs
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-05
Soirée festive avec bal champêtre, repas, snack, buvette, suivie du tir des feux d’artifice. .
Place Bernard Lambert
Bonnétage 25210 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 82 04 20 24 cdfbonnetage@gmail.com
English : Feux d’artifice
German : Feux d’artifice
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Feux d’artifice Bonnétage a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS HORLOGER