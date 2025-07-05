Feux d’artifice – Bonnétage 5 juillet 2025 19:00

Place Bernard Lambert Bonnétage Doubs

Début : 2025-07-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06 01:00:00

2025-07-05

Soirée festive avec bal champêtre, repas, snack, buvette, suivie du tir des feux d’artifice.   .

Place Bernard Lambert
Bonnétage 25210 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 82 04 20 24  cdfbonnetage@gmail.com

