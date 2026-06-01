Trouillas

FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN À TROUILLAS

Trouillas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23 19:30:00

fin : 2026-06-23

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

La Municipalité de Trouillas vous donne rendez-vous pour célébrer ensemble les Feux de la Saint-Jean le mardi 23 juin au boulodrome.

Les festivités débuteront à 19h30 avec l’accueil de la flamme de la Saint-Jean au parking de la salle Marcel Malafoss…

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Trouillas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 06 17

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English :

The City of Trouillas invites you to join us in celebrating the Saint-Jean Bonfires on Tuesday, June 23, at the boules court.

The festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the arrival of the Saint-Jean flame at the parking lot of the Marcel Malafoss Hall…

L’événement FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN À TROUILLAS Trouillas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR