FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN Cabestany
FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN Cabestany mardi 23 juin 2026.
Cabestany
FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN
Rue Guilhem de Cabestany Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-23 17:30:00
fin : 2026-06-23
Date(s) :
2026-06-23
La tradition catalane revient illuminer le Parc Guilhem le mardi 23 juin pour une grande soirée festive et conviviale.
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Rue Guilhem de Cabestany Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 36 00 contact@cabestany.com
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English :
The Catalan tradition returns to light up Parc Guilhem on Tuesday, June 23, for a grand, festive, and friendly evening.
L’événement FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN Cabestany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME