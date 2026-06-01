Cabestany

FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN

Rue Guilhem de Cabestany Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23 17:30:00

fin : 2026-06-23

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

La tradition catalane revient illuminer le Parc Guilhem le mardi 23 juin pour une grande soirée festive et conviviale.

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Rue Guilhem de Cabestany Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 36 00 contact@cabestany.com

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English :

The Catalan tradition returns to light up Parc Guilhem on Tuesday, June 23, for a grand, festive, and friendly evening.

L’événement FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN Cabestany a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME