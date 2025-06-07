Feux de la Saint-Jean – Diebling, 7 juin 2025 19:00, Diebling.

Moselle

Feux de la Saint-Jean Diebling Moselle

Traditionnels Feux de la Saint-Jean, organisés par les associations de Diebling Harmonie Municipale, Gym-club, Chorale « La Marjolaine » et le Cyclo-club.

Ambiance garantie dès 19h00:

— danses des enfants de l’école maternelle.

— danses présentées par le Gym-club (bachata et zumba)

— vers 23h00 allumage du bûcher par le Cyclo-club suivi d’un bal champêtre.

— animation musicale et bal champêtre dirigés de main de maître par l’orchestre « FA SI LA DANSER ».

Tout au long de la soirée, une restauration est assurée pizzas-flams, saucisses-merguez, schwenks, frites, café-gâteaux.

Vous pourrez vous désaltérer grâce à la buvette « bière pression », ou au stand des softs et vins ainsi qu’à l’espace « cosy » autour d’une sangria ou d’un mojito.

La manifestation est gratuite, parking surveillé et accès handicapés OK.

Le tout aura lieu aux abords de la salle « Clos des Arts » de Diebling, derrière le terrain de foot.

En cas de pluie lors de la soirée, les festivités se dérouleront dans la grande salle du Clos des Arts.

Renseignements auprès des responsables des 4 associations. à Diebling le 07 juin 2025 aux abords du Clos des Arts de Diebling.Tout public

Diebling 57980 Moselle Grand Est cycloclubdiebling@hotmail.com

English :

Traditional Midsummer bonfires, organized by Diebling associations: Harmonie Municipale, Gym-club, Chorale « La Marjolaine » and Cyclo-club.

Atmosphere guaranteed from 7.00 pm:

— dances by children from the nursery school.

— dances presented by the Gym-club (bachata and zumba)

— around 11:00 pm: lighting of the bonfire by the Cyclo-club, followed by a country ball.

— musical entertainment and country ball masterfully directed by the « FA SI LA DANSER » orchestra.

Throughout the evening, food and drink will be served: pizza-flams, sausage-merguez, schwenks, French fries, coffee-cakes.

You’ll also be able to quench your thirst at the draught beer stand, or at the softs and wines stand, as well as in the « cosy » area over a sangria or a mojito.

The event is free of charge, with guarded parking and disabled access.

The event will take place in the grounds of Diebling’s « Clos des Arts » hall, behind the soccer pitch.

In the event of rain during the evening, the festivities will take place in the large hall of the Clos des Arts.

For further information, please contact the managers of the 4 associations. in Diebling on June 07, 2025 in the vicinity of the Clos des Arts de Diebling.

German :

Traditionelle Johannisfeuer, organisiert von den Dieblinger Vereinen: Harmonie Municipale, Gym-club, Chor « La Marjolaine » und dem Cyclo-club.

Stimmung ab 19.00 Uhr garantiert:

— Tänze der Kindergartenkinder.

— Tänze des Gym-Clubs (Bachata und Zumba)

— Gegen 23.00 Uhr: Anzünden des Scheiterhaufens durch den Fahrradclub, gefolgt von einem ländlichen Tanz.

— Musikalische Unterhaltung und ländlicher Tanz, meisterhaft geleitet vom Orchester « FA SI LA DANSER ».

Den ganzen Abend über ist für das leibliche Wohl gesorgt: Pizza-Flammkuchen, Würstchen-Merguez, Schwenks, Pommes frites, Kaffee und Kuchen.

Sie können Ihren Durst an der Bierzapfanlage oder am Soft- und Weinstand sowie in der « cosy area » bei einer Sangria oder einem Mojito löschen.

Die Veranstaltung ist kostenlos, bewachter Parkplatz und behindertengerechter Zugang OK.

Das Ganze findet in der Umgebung des Saals « Clos des Arts » in Diebling, hinter dem Fußballfeld, statt.

Sollte es am Abend regnen, werden die Feierlichkeiten in den großen Saal des « Clos des Arts » verlegt.

Informationen erhalten Sie bei den Verantwortlichen der 4 Vereine. in Diebling am 07. Juni 2025 in der Umgebung des « Clos des Arts » in Diebling.

Italiano :

Tradizionale falò di mezza estate, organizzato dalle associazioni di Diebling: Harmonie Municipale, Gym-club, Chorale « La Marjolaine » e Cyclo-club.

Grande atmosfera garantita dalle 19.00:

— Balli dei bambini della scuola materna.

— balli presentati dal Gym-club (bachata e zumba)

— verso le 23.00: accensione del falò da parte del Cicloclub seguita da un ballo country.

— Intrattenimento musicale e ballo country magistralmente diretto dall’orchestra « FA SI LA DANSER ».

Per tutta la serata verranno serviti cibi e bevande: pizza-flame, salsiccia-merguez, schwenks, patatine fritte, torte al caffè.

Sarà inoltre possibile dissetarsi presso lo stand della birra alla spina, lo stand delle bibite e del vino e l’accogliente area per una sangria o un mojito.

L’evento è gratuito, con parcheggio custodito e accesso per i disabili.

L’intera manifestazione si svolgerà nei pressi della sala « Clos des Arts » di Diebling, dietro il campo da calcio.

In caso di pioggia durante la serata, i festeggiamenti si svolgeranno nella grande sala del Clos des Arts.

Informazioni dai responsabili delle 4 associazioni. a Diebling il 07 giugno 2025 nei pressi del Clos des Arts di Diebling.

Espanol :

Tradicionales hogueras de verano, organizadas por las asociaciones de Diebling: Harmonie Municipale, Gym-club, Coral « La Marjolaine » y el Cyclo-club.

Gran ambiente garantizado a partir de las 19.00 h:

— Bailes de los niños de la guardería.

— bailes a cargo del Gym-club (bachata y zumba)

— hacia las 23.00 h: encendido de la hoguera por el Cyclo-club seguido de un baile country.

— Animación musical y baile country dirigido magistralmente por la orquesta « FA SI LA DANSER ».

Durante toda la velada, se servirá comida y bebida: pizza-flam, salchichas-merguez, schwenks, patatas fritas, coffee-cakes.

También podrá saciar su sed en el puesto de cerveza de barril, el puesto de refrescos y vino y la acogedora zona para tomar una sangría o un mojito.

El evento es gratuito, con aparcamiento vigilado y acceso para discapacitados.

Todo el evento tendrá lugar cerca de la sala « Clos des Arts » de Diebling, detrás del campo de fútbol.

En caso de lluvia por la tarde, la fiesta se celebrará en la gran sala del Clos des Arts.

Información de los responsables de las 4 asociaciones. en Diebling el 07 de junio de 2025 en los alrededores del Clos des Arts de Diebling.

