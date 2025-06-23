FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN SAILLAGOUSE Saillagouse 23 juin 2025 10:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN SAILLAGOUSE Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales

Traditionnelle fête de la St Jean

Au parking des écoles

Grillades, Boissons et Fougasses offertes par la Municipalité

Soirée animée par le groupe Yellow Train

.

Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89

English :

Traditional St John’s Day celebration

School parking lot

Grilled meats, drinks and fougasse offered by the Municipality

Evening entertainment by the band Yellow Train

German :

Traditionelles Johannisfest

Auf dem Parkplatz der Schulen

Grillspezialitäten, Getränke und Fougasse werden von der Gemeinde angeboten

Abendunterhaltung durch die Gruppe Yellow Train

Italiano :

Tradizionale festa di San Giovanni

Presso il parcheggio della scuola

Carne alla griglia, bevande e fougasse offerte dal Comune

Animazione serale a cura del gruppo Yellow Train

Espanol :

Tradicional fiesta de San Juan

En el aparcamiento de la escuela

Carnes a la parrilla, bebidas y fougasse ofrecidos por el Ayuntamiento

Animación nocturna a cargo del grupo Yellow Train

