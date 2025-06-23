FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN SAILLAGOUSE Saillagouse 23 juin 2025 10:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
FEUX DE LA SAINT JEAN SAILLAGOUSE Saillagouse Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-06-23 10:00:00
2025-06-23
Traditionnelle fête de la St Jean
Au parking des écoles
Grillades, Boissons et Fougasses offertes par la Municipalité
Soirée animée par le groupe Yellow Train
Saillagouse 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 72 89
English :
Traditional St John’s Day celebration
School parking lot
Grilled meats, drinks and fougasse offered by the Municipality
Evening entertainment by the band Yellow Train
German :
Traditionelles Johannisfest
Auf dem Parkplatz der Schulen
Grillspezialitäten, Getränke und Fougasse werden von der Gemeinde angeboten
Abendunterhaltung durch die Gruppe Yellow Train
Italiano :
Tradizionale festa di San Giovanni
Presso il parcheggio della scuola
Carne alla griglia, bevande e fougasse offerte dal Comune
Animazione serale a cura del gruppo Yellow Train
Espanol :
Tradicional fiesta de San Juan
En el aparcamiento de la escuela
Carnes a la parrilla, bebidas y fougasse ofrecidos por el Ayuntamiento
Animación nocturna a cargo del grupo Yellow Train
