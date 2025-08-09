feux de saint Jean Fontenoy-le-Château

terrain de moto-cross Fontenoy-le-Château Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-08-09 19:00:00

FEU DE LA SAINT JEAN à FONTENOY LE CHÂTEAU Samedi 9 août organisé par les Amis de l’école .

A partir de 19h repas sous chapiteau avec menu à 24€- 10€/enfant sur réservation au 0687094575.

Buvette et restauration rapide soirée animée par Dj Wolf Event’s.

A 23h mise en scène et spectacle pyrotechnique grandiose avec l’embrasement de la chavande (toujours aussi incroyable!) Parking situé à 10 min du site et ouvert jusqu’à 23h contribution de soutien à l’association de 3€/adulte il est conseillé d’arriver tôt en raison de la forte affluence vers 21h30-22h! Tout public

terrain de moto-cross Fontenoy-le-Château 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 87 09 45 75

English :

FEU DE LA SAINT JEAN à FONTENOY LE CHÂTEAU Saturday August 9 organized by the Friends of the School.

From 7pm: meal under the big top with menu at 24€ 10€/child on reservation at 0687094575.

Refreshment bar and fast food evening entertainment by Dj Wolf Event’s.

At 11 p.m., the stage is set for a spectacular pyrotechnic show, with the chavande set ablaze (as incredible as ever!) Parking 10 minutes from the site, open until 11 p.m. contribution to the association of 3?/adult we advise you to arrive early, as there will be a large crowd around 9.30-10 p.m.!

German :

FEUER DE LA SAINT JEAN in FONTENOY LE CHÂTEAU Samstag, 9. August, organisiert von den Freunden der Schule .

Ab 19 Uhr: Essen im Festzelt mit Menü zu 24?- 10?/Kind bei Reservierung unter 0687094575.

Getränke und Schnellimbiss Abendunterhaltung durch Dj Wolf Event’s.

Um 23 Uhr Inszenierung und grandiose pyrotechnische Show mit dem Anzünden der Chavande (immer noch unglaublich!) Parkplatz 10 Minuten vom Veranstaltungsort entfernt und bis 23 Uhr geöffnet Beitrag zur Unterstützung des Vereins 3 Euro/Erwachsener es wird empfohlen, frühzeitig zu kommen, da der Andrang gegen 21.30-22 Uhr sehr groß sein wird!

Italiano :

Falò di mezza estate a Fontenoy-le-Château Sabato 9 agosto organizzato dagli Amici della Scuola.

Dalle 19: cena sotto il tendone con menù a 24€ 10€/bambino su prenotazione a 0687094575.

Bar e fast food intrattenimento serale a cura di Dj Wolf Event’s.

Alle 23.00 si assisterà a uno spettacolare spettacolo di fuochi d’artificio, con la chavande in fiamme (incredibile come sempre!) Parcheggio a 10 minuti dal sito e aperto fino alle 23.00 donazione all’associazione di 3€/adulto si consiglia di arrivare presto a causa della grande folla intorno alle 21.30-22.00!

Espanol :

Hoguera de verano en Fontenoy-le-Château Sábado 9 de agosto organizada por los Amigos de la Escuela.

A partir de las 19h: comida bajo la carpa con menú a 24€ 10€/niño previa reserva en 0687094575.

Bar de refrescos y comida rápida. Animación nocturna a cargo de Dj Wolf Event’s.

A las 23h, espectáculo de fuegos artificiales con el chavande en llamas (¡tan increíble como siempre!) Aparcamiento a 10 minutos del recinto y abierto hasta las 23h donativo a la asociación de 3€/adulto ¡le aconsejamos que llegue pronto debido a la gran afluencia de público alrededor de las 21h30-22h!

L’événement feux de saint Jean Fontenoy-le-Château a été mis à jour le 2025-07-20 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION