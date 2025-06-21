Fiesta bio – Moyenpal Xertigny 21 juin 2025 14:00

Vosges

Fiesta bio Moyenpal 295 Chemin des Moises Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-21 22:00:00

2025-06-21

Le rendez vous des locavores

Buvette et repas bio

14h conférence « les fondamentaux de l’épuisement » avec Catherine Spitz

16h Balade « en marchant dans la campagne » avec Apolline Auclerc

19h Concert pop rock avec Bains ZenTout public

Moyenpal 295 Chemin des Moises

Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 95 78 12 53 thierry.bourlette@gmail.com

English :

The locavore’s rendezvous

Refreshment bar and organic meal

2pm lecture « the fundamentals of exhaustion » with Catherine Spitz

4pm « Walking in the countryside » with Apolline Auclerc

7pm Pop rock concert with Bains Zen

German :

Das Rendezvous der Locavores

Getränkestand und biologisches Essen

14h Vortrag « Die Grundlagen der Erschöpfung » mit Catherine Spitz

16 Uhr Spaziergang « en marchant dans la campagne » mit Apolline Auclerc

19 Uhr Pop-Rock-Konzert mit Bains Zen

Italiano :

Il luogo d’incontro dei locavores

Bar e pasto biologico

ore 14.00 Conferenza « I fondamenti dell’esaurimento » con Catherine Spitz

ore 16.00 Passeggiata in campagna con Apolline Auclerc

ore 19.00 Concerto pop rock con i Bains Zen

Espanol :

El lugar de encuentro de los locávoros

Barra de refrescos y comida ecológica

14.00 h Conferencia « Los fundamentos del agotamiento » con Catherine Spitz

16.00 Paseo por el campo con Apolline Auclerc

19.00 h Concierto de pop rock con Bains Zen

L’événement Fiesta bio Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION