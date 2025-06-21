Fiesta bio – Moyenpal Xertigny 21 juin 2025 14:00
Vosges
Fiesta bio Moyenpal 295 Chemin des Moises Xertigny Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-21 22:00:00
2025-06-21
Le rendez vous des locavores
Buvette et repas bio
14h conférence « les fondamentaux de l’épuisement » avec Catherine Spitz
16h Balade « en marchant dans la campagne » avec Apolline Auclerc
19h Concert pop rock avec Bains ZenTout public
Moyenpal 295 Chemin des Moises
Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 95 78 12 53 thierry.bourlette@gmail.com
English :
The locavore’s rendezvous
Refreshment bar and organic meal
2pm lecture « the fundamentals of exhaustion » with Catherine Spitz
4pm « Walking in the countryside » with Apolline Auclerc
7pm Pop rock concert with Bains Zen
German :
Das Rendezvous der Locavores
Getränkestand und biologisches Essen
14h Vortrag « Die Grundlagen der Erschöpfung » mit Catherine Spitz
16 Uhr Spaziergang « en marchant dans la campagne » mit Apolline Auclerc
19 Uhr Pop-Rock-Konzert mit Bains Zen
Italiano :
Il luogo d’incontro dei locavores
Bar e pasto biologico
ore 14.00 Conferenza « I fondamenti dell’esaurimento » con Catherine Spitz
ore 16.00 Passeggiata in campagna con Apolline Auclerc
ore 19.00 Concerto pop rock con i Bains Zen
Espanol :
El lugar de encuentro de los locávoros
Barra de refrescos y comida ecológica
14.00 h Conferencia « Los fundamentos del agotamiento » con Catherine Spitz
16.00 Paseo por el campo con Apolline Auclerc
19.00 h Concierto de pop rock con Bains Zen
L’événement Fiesta bio Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION