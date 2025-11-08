Fiesta Finale Le Tripostal en fête Lille

Fiesta Finale Le Tripostal en fête

22 avenue Willy Brandt Lille Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08 2025-11-09

**Dans le cadre du week-end de clôture de Fiesta, (re)découvrez gratuitement l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou et profitez d’animations festives pour petits et grands**

### Samedi 08 novembre

**11h00 > 18h00 Entrée gratuite** pour l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou

**11h30 & 16h00 Visite guidée** gratuite de l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou (durée 1h). Sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles, attention places limitées. Présentez-vous 20 min avant le début de la visite à billetterie.

—

### Dimanche 09 novembre (ouverture exceptionnelle dès 10h00)

**10h00 > 18h00 Entrée gratuite** pour l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou

**11h00 Chorale** Chauffe Marcelle

**11h30** (durée 1h) **et 14h00** (durée 1h30) **Visite guidée** gratuite de l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou. Sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles. Présentez-vous 20 min avant le début de la visite à la billetterie.

**11h00 > 12h30 & 14h00 > 16h00 Atelier pour enfants** en continu Kaléidoscope . Gratuit et sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles.

**16h00 Boum** pour enfants avec Comala radio

**17h30 Performance participative** avec le Ballet du Nord CCN & vous et des musiciens d’harmonies

**Et aussi animations, paillettes et surprises…**

—

**Infos pratiques**

Gratuit Ouvert à tous

Accessible aux familles

22 avenue Willy Brandt Lille 59777 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 20 14 57 60 garesaintsauveur@mairie-lille.fr

English :

**As part of Fiesta’s closing weekend, (re)discover the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition free of charge and enjoy festive entertainment for young and old**

### ? Saturday, November 08

**11:00 am > 6:00 pm: Free admission** to the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition

**11.30am & 4pm: Free guided tour** of the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition (duration: 1h). No reservation necessary, subject to availability, please note that places are limited. Please arrive 20 min before the start of the tour at the ticket office.

—

### ? Sunday, November 09 (special opening at 10:00 am)

**10:00 am > 6:00 pm: Free admission** to the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition

**11:00 am: Chorale** Chauffe Marcelle

**11:30am** (duration: 1h) **and 2:00pm** (duration 1h30) **Free guided tour** of the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition. No reservation required, subject to availability. Please arrive 20 min before the start of the tour at the ticket office.

**11:00 am > 12:30 pm & 2:00 pm > 4:00 pm: Continuous workshop** for children: Kaléidoscope . Free and without reservation, subject to availability.

**4:00 pm: Children’s party** with Comala radio

**5:30pm: Participatory performance** with Ballet du Nord CCN & vous and brass band musicians

**Also: entertainment, glitter and surprises?

—

**Practical info

Free Open to all

Accessible to families

German :

**Im Rahmen des Abschlusswochenendes von Fiesta können Sie kostenlos die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou (wieder)entdecken und von festlichen Animationen für Groß und Klein profitieren**

### ? Samstag, 08. November

**11.00 > 18.00 Uhr: Freier Eintritt** in die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou

**11.30 & 16.00 Uhr: Kostenlose Führung** durch die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou (Dauer: 1 Stunde). Ohne Reservierung, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze, Achtung: Begrenzte Plätze. Melden Sie sich 20 min vor Beginn der Führung am Ticketschalter.

—

### ? Sonntag, 09. November (Sonderöffnung ab 10.00 Uhr)

**10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr: Freier Eintritt in die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou

**11.00 Uhr: Chor** Chauffe Marcelle

**11.30 Uhr** (Dauer: 1 Stunde) **und 14.00 Uhr** (Dauer: 1,5 Stunden) *kostenlose *Führung** durch die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou. Ohne Reservierung, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze. Melden Sie sich 20 min vor Beginn der Führung am Ticketschalter.

**11.00 > 12.30 & 14.00 > 16.00 Uhr: Kontinuierlicher Workshop für Kinder**: Kaleidoskop . Kostenlos und ohne Reservierung, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.

**16.00 Uhr: Bummel** für Kinder mit Comala Radio

**17.30 Uhr: Mitmach-Performance** mit dem Ballet du Nord CCN & vous und Harmoniemusikern

**Und außerdem: Animationen, Glitzer und Überraschungen?**

—

**Praktische Informationen**

Kostenlos Für alle zugänglich

Zugänglich für Familien

Italiano :

**Nell’ambito del weekend di chiusura della Fiesta, (ri)scoprite gratuitamente la mostra Pom Pom Pidou e godetevi l’intrattenimento festivo per grandi e piccini**

### ? Sabato 08 novembre

**11.00 > 18.00: Ingresso gratuito** alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou

**11.30 e 16.00: visita guidata** gratuita alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou (durata: 1 ora). Non è necessaria la prenotazione, i posti sono limitati. Si prega di presentarsi alla biglietteria 20 minuti prima dell’inizio della visita.

—

### ? Domenica 09 novembre (apertura straordinaria alle 10.00)

**10.00 > 18.00: Ingresso gratuito** alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou

**11.00: Coro** Chauffe Marcelle

**11:30** (durata: 1 ora) **e 14:00** (durata: 1 ora e 30 minuti): **visita guidata gratuita** alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou. Non è necessaria la prenotazione, è soggetta a disponibilità. Presentarsi alla biglietteria 20 minuti prima dell’inizio della visita.

**11.00 > 12.30 e 14.00 > 16.00: Laboratorio continuo** per bambini: Kaléidoscope . Gratuito e senza prenotazione, soggetto a disponibilità.

**Ore 16.00: Festa per bambini** con radio Comala

**Ore 17.30: Spettacolo partecipativo** con il Ballet du Nord CCN & vous e musicisti di bande di ottoni

**E inoltre: animazione, brillantini e sorprese?

—

**Informazioni pratiche

Gratuito Aperto a tutti

Accessibile alle famiglie

Espanol :

**En el marco del fin de semana de clausura de la Fiesta, (re)descubra gratuitamente la exposición Pom Pom Pidou y disfrute de animaciones festivas para grandes y pequeños**

### ? Sábado 08 de noviembre

**11:00 h > 18:00 h: Entrada gratuita** a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou

**11.30 h y 16 h: Visita guiada** gratuita a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou (duración: 1 hora). No se requiere reserva, sujeto a disponibilidad, tenga en cuenta que las plazas son limitadas. Se ruega llegar 20 minutos antes del inicio de la visita a la taquilla.

—

### ? Domingo 09 de noviembre (apertura especial a las 10.00 horas)

**10 h > 18 h: Entrada gratuita** a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou

**11h: Coro** Chauffe Marcelle

**11:30 h** (duración: 1 hora) **y 14:00 h** (duración: 1 hora y 30 minutos): **Visita guiada gratuita** a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou. Sin reserva previa, sujeto a disponibilidad. Se ruega llegar 20 minutos antes del inicio de la visita a la taquilla.

**11.00 h > 12.30 h y 14.00 h > 16.00 h: Taller continuo** para niños: Kaléidoscope . Gratuito y sin reserva, sujeto a disponibilidad.

**16.00 h: Fiesta infantil** con la radio Comala

**17.30 h: Espectáculo participativo** con el Ballet du Nord CCN & vous y músicos de la banda de música

**Y también: animación, brillo y sorpresas..

—

**Información práctica

Gratis Abierto a todos

Accesible a las familias

