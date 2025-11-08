Fiesta Finale Le Tripostal en fête Lille
Fiesta Finale Le Tripostal en fête Lille samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Fiesta Finale Le Tripostal en fête
22 avenue Willy Brandt Lille Nord
Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-08 2025-11-09
**Dans le cadre du week-end de clôture de Fiesta, (re)découvrez gratuitement l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou et profitez d’animations festives pour petits et grands**
### Samedi 08 novembre
**11h00 > 18h00 Entrée gratuite** pour l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou
**11h30 & 16h00 Visite guidée** gratuite de l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou (durée 1h). Sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles, attention places limitées. Présentez-vous 20 min avant le début de la visite à billetterie.
—
### Dimanche 09 novembre (ouverture exceptionnelle dès 10h00)
**10h00 > 18h00 Entrée gratuite** pour l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou
**11h00 Chorale** Chauffe Marcelle
**11h30** (durée 1h) **et 14h00** (durée 1h30) **Visite guidée** gratuite de l’exposition Pom Pom Pidou. Sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles. Présentez-vous 20 min avant le début de la visite à la billetterie.
**11h00 > 12h30 & 14h00 > 16h00 Atelier pour enfants** en continu Kaléidoscope . Gratuit et sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles.
**16h00 Boum** pour enfants avec Comala radio
**17h30 Performance participative** avec le Ballet du Nord CCN & vous et des musiciens d’harmonies
**Et aussi animations, paillettes et surprises…**
—
**Infos pratiques**
Gratuit Ouvert à tous
Accessible aux familles
22 avenue Willy Brandt Lille 59777 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 20 14 57 60 garesaintsauveur@mairie-lille.fr
English :
**As part of Fiesta’s closing weekend, (re)discover the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition free of charge and enjoy festive entertainment for young and old**
### ? Saturday, November 08
**11:00 am > 6:00 pm: Free admission** to the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition
**11.30am & 4pm: Free guided tour** of the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition (duration: 1h). No reservation necessary, subject to availability, please note that places are limited. Please arrive 20 min before the start of the tour at the ticket office.
—
### ? Sunday, November 09 (special opening at 10:00 am)
**10:00 am > 6:00 pm: Free admission** to the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition
**11:00 am: Chorale** Chauffe Marcelle
**11:30am** (duration: 1h) **and 2:00pm** (duration 1h30) **Free guided tour** of the Pom Pom Pidou exhibition. No reservation required, subject to availability. Please arrive 20 min before the start of the tour at the ticket office.
**11:00 am > 12:30 pm & 2:00 pm > 4:00 pm: Continuous workshop** for children: Kaléidoscope . Free and without reservation, subject to availability.
**4:00 pm: Children’s party** with Comala radio
**5:30pm: Participatory performance** with Ballet du Nord CCN & vous and brass band musicians
**Also: entertainment, glitter and surprises?
—
**Practical info
Free Open to all
Accessible to families
German :
**Im Rahmen des Abschlusswochenendes von Fiesta können Sie kostenlos die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou (wieder)entdecken und von festlichen Animationen für Groß und Klein profitieren**
### ? Samstag, 08. November
**11.00 > 18.00 Uhr: Freier Eintritt** in die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou
**11.30 & 16.00 Uhr: Kostenlose Führung** durch die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou (Dauer: 1 Stunde). Ohne Reservierung, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze, Achtung: Begrenzte Plätze. Melden Sie sich 20 min vor Beginn der Führung am Ticketschalter.
—
### ? Sonntag, 09. November (Sonderöffnung ab 10.00 Uhr)
**10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr: Freier Eintritt in die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou
**11.00 Uhr: Chor** Chauffe Marcelle
**11.30 Uhr** (Dauer: 1 Stunde) **und 14.00 Uhr** (Dauer: 1,5 Stunden) *kostenlose *Führung** durch die Ausstellung Pom Pom Pidou. Ohne Reservierung, im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze. Melden Sie sich 20 min vor Beginn der Führung am Ticketschalter.
**11.00 > 12.30 & 14.00 > 16.00 Uhr: Kontinuierlicher Workshop für Kinder**: Kaleidoskop . Kostenlos und ohne Reservierung, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.
**16.00 Uhr: Bummel** für Kinder mit Comala Radio
**17.30 Uhr: Mitmach-Performance** mit dem Ballet du Nord CCN & vous und Harmoniemusikern
**Und außerdem: Animationen, Glitzer und Überraschungen?**
—
**Praktische Informationen**
Kostenlos Für alle zugänglich
Zugänglich für Familien
Italiano :
**Nell’ambito del weekend di chiusura della Fiesta, (ri)scoprite gratuitamente la mostra Pom Pom Pidou e godetevi l’intrattenimento festivo per grandi e piccini**
### ? Sabato 08 novembre
**11.00 > 18.00: Ingresso gratuito** alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou
**11.30 e 16.00: visita guidata** gratuita alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou (durata: 1 ora). Non è necessaria la prenotazione, i posti sono limitati. Si prega di presentarsi alla biglietteria 20 minuti prima dell’inizio della visita.
—
### ? Domenica 09 novembre (apertura straordinaria alle 10.00)
**10.00 > 18.00: Ingresso gratuito** alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou
**11.00: Coro** Chauffe Marcelle
**11:30** (durata: 1 ora) **e 14:00** (durata: 1 ora e 30 minuti): **visita guidata gratuita** alla mostra Pom Pom Pidou. Non è necessaria la prenotazione, è soggetta a disponibilità. Presentarsi alla biglietteria 20 minuti prima dell’inizio della visita.
**11.00 > 12.30 e 14.00 > 16.00: Laboratorio continuo** per bambini: Kaléidoscope . Gratuito e senza prenotazione, soggetto a disponibilità.
**Ore 16.00: Festa per bambini** con radio Comala
**Ore 17.30: Spettacolo partecipativo** con il Ballet du Nord CCN & vous e musicisti di bande di ottoni
**E inoltre: animazione, brillantini e sorprese?
—
**Informazioni pratiche
Gratuito Aperto a tutti
Accessibile alle famiglie
Espanol :
**En el marco del fin de semana de clausura de la Fiesta, (re)descubra gratuitamente la exposición Pom Pom Pidou y disfrute de animaciones festivas para grandes y pequeños**
### ? Sábado 08 de noviembre
**11:00 h > 18:00 h: Entrada gratuita** a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou
**11.30 h y 16 h: Visita guiada** gratuita a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou (duración: 1 hora). No se requiere reserva, sujeto a disponibilidad, tenga en cuenta que las plazas son limitadas. Se ruega llegar 20 minutos antes del inicio de la visita a la taquilla.
—
### ? Domingo 09 de noviembre (apertura especial a las 10.00 horas)
**10 h > 18 h: Entrada gratuita** a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou
**11h: Coro** Chauffe Marcelle
**11:30 h** (duración: 1 hora) **y 14:00 h** (duración: 1 hora y 30 minutos): **Visita guiada gratuita** a la exposición Pom Pom Pidou. Sin reserva previa, sujeto a disponibilidad. Se ruega llegar 20 minutos antes del inicio de la visita a la taquilla.
**11.00 h > 12.30 h y 14.00 h > 16.00 h: Taller continuo** para niños: Kaléidoscope . Gratuito y sin reserva, sujeto a disponibilidad.
**16.00 h: Fiesta infantil** con la radio Comala
**17.30 h: Espectáculo participativo** con el Ballet du Nord CCN & vous y músicos de la banda de música
**Y también: animación, brillo y sorpresas..
—
**Información práctica
Gratis Abierto a todos
Accesible a las familias
L’événement Fiesta Finale Le Tripostal en fête Lille a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme