FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou

FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou samedi 9 août 2025.

FIESTA LOCA

Rue des Écoles Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou s’enflamme le 9 août !

Centre-ville Cami del Moli Vell & Grand’Place

15h à 23h Entrée gratuite et ouverte à tous !

.

Rue des Écoles Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 51 00

English :

FIESTA LOCA ? Le Boulou goes wild on August 9!

Downtown? Cami del Moli Vell & Grand?Place

3pm to 11pm ? Free admission, open to all!

German :

FIESTA LOCA ? Le Boulou wird am 9. August in Flammen stehen!

Das Stadtzentrum ? Cami del Moli Vell & Grand?Place (Großer Platz)

15 Uhr bis 23 Uhr ? Eintritt frei und für alle offen!

Italiano :

FIESTA LOCA ? Le Boulou si scatena il 9 agosto!

Centro città ? Cami del Moli Vell e Grand Place

dalle 15.00 alle 23.00? Ingresso libero e aperto a tutti!

Espanol :

FIESTA LOCA ? ¡Le Boulou se vuelve loco el 9 de agosto!

Centro de la ciudad ? Cami del Moli Vell y Grand Place

de 15h a 23h ? Entrada libre y gratuita

L’événement FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par CDT66