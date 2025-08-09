FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou
FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou samedi 9 août 2025.
FIESTA LOCA
Rue des Écoles Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-08-09 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-09 23:00:00
2025-08-09
FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou s’enflamme le 9 août !
Centre-ville Cami del Moli Vell & Grand’Place
15h à 23h Entrée gratuite et ouverte à tous !
Rue des Écoles Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 51 00
English :
FIESTA LOCA ? Le Boulou goes wild on August 9!
Downtown? Cami del Moli Vell & Grand?Place
3pm to 11pm ? Free admission, open to all!
German :
FIESTA LOCA ? Le Boulou wird am 9. August in Flammen stehen!
Das Stadtzentrum ? Cami del Moli Vell & Grand?Place (Großer Platz)
15 Uhr bis 23 Uhr ? Eintritt frei und für alle offen!
Italiano :
FIESTA LOCA ? Le Boulou si scatena il 9 agosto!
Centro città ? Cami del Moli Vell e Grand Place
dalle 15.00 alle 23.00? Ingresso libero e aperto a tutti!
Espanol :
FIESTA LOCA ? ¡Le Boulou se vuelve loco el 9 de agosto!
Centro de la ciudad ? Cami del Moli Vell y Grand Place
de 15h a 23h ? Entrada libre y gratuita
L’événement FIESTA LOCA Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par CDT66