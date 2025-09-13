Fiest’A Spit L’Hôpital
Fiest’A Spit L’Hôpital samedi 13 septembre 2025.
Fiest’A Spit
Place du Marché L’Hôpital Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-09-13 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-13
Date(s) :
2025-09-13 2025-09-14
L’association culturelle de l’Hôpital organise Fiest’A Spit édition 2025.
Retrouvez de nombreux exposants, artisans et animations diverses. Des mascottes seront présentes.
Une brocante se tiendra dans la rue de Saint-Avold samedi.Tout public
0 .
Place du Marché L’Hôpital 57490 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 29 33 80
English :
The Hospital Cultural Association organizes Fiest’A Spit 2025 edition.
Numerous exhibitors, craftsmen and various events. Mascots will be present.
A flea market will be held in the rue de Saint-Avold on Saturday.
German :
Der Kulturverein des Krankenhauses organisiert Fiest’A Spit Ausgabe 2025.
Es gibt zahlreiche Aussteller, Kunsthandwerker und verschiedene Animationen. Maskottchen werden anwesend sein.
Am Samstag findet in der Rue de Saint-Avold ein Flohmarkt statt.
Italiano :
L’Associazione Culturale Hospital organizza l’edizione 2025 di Fiest’A Spit.
Ci saranno molti espositori, artigiani e vari eventi. Saranno presenti le mascotte.
Sabato, in rue de Saint-Avold, si terrà un mercatino delle pulci.
Espanol :
La Asociación Cultural del Hospital organiza la edición 2025 de Fiest’A Spit.
Habrá numerosos expositores, artesanos y diversos actos. No faltarán las mascotas.
El sábado se celebrará un mercadillo en la rue de Saint-Avold.
L’événement Fiest’A Spit L’Hôpital a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE