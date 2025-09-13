Fiest’A Spit L’Hôpital

Fiest’A Spit L’Hôpital samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Fiest’A Spit

Place du Marché L’Hôpital Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Dimanche 2025-09-13 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :

2025-09-13 2025-09-14

L’association culturelle de l’Hôpital organise Fiest’A Spit édition 2025.

Retrouvez de nombreux exposants, artisans et animations diverses. Des mascottes seront présentes.

Une brocante se tiendra dans la rue de Saint-Avold samedi.Tout public

0 .

Place du Marché L’Hôpital 57490 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 29 33 80

English :

The Hospital Cultural Association organizes Fiest’A Spit 2025 edition.

Numerous exhibitors, craftsmen and various events. Mascots will be present.

A flea market will be held in the rue de Saint-Avold on Saturday.

German :

Der Kulturverein des Krankenhauses organisiert Fiest’A Spit Ausgabe 2025.

Es gibt zahlreiche Aussteller, Kunsthandwerker und verschiedene Animationen. Maskottchen werden anwesend sein.

Am Samstag findet in der Rue de Saint-Avold ein Flohmarkt statt.

Italiano :

L’Associazione Culturale Hospital organizza l’edizione 2025 di Fiest’A Spit.

Ci saranno molti espositori, artigiani e vari eventi. Saranno presenti le mascotte.

Sabato, in rue de Saint-Avold, si terrà un mercatino delle pulci.

Espanol :

La Asociación Cultural del Hospital organiza la edición 2025 de Fiest’A Spit.

Habrá numerosos expositores, artesanos y diversos actos. No faltarán las mascotas.

El sábado se celebrará un mercadillo en la rue de Saint-Avold.

L’événement Fiest’A Spit L’Hôpital a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE