Fifi party ! Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren Paris
Fifi party ! Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren Paris samedi 11 avril 2026.
Crêpes, jeux géants, photobooth, déguisements, puzzles, badges… ça va être la fête à la bibliothèque !
Pour les 5-10 ans
Une fête en famille pleine de bêtises, à l’image de Fifi.
Le samedi 11 avril 2026
de 16h00 à 18h00
gratuit
Tout public. A partir de 5 ans. Jusqu’à 10 ans.
Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure
début : 2026-04-11T19:00:00+02:00
fin : 2026-04-11T21:00:00+02:00
Date(s) : 2026-04-11T16:00:00+02:00_2026-04-11T18:00:00+02:00
Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren 42 rue Petit 75019 Paris
+33142455640 bibliotheque.crimee@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequecrimee/ https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequecrimee/
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