Figures, tableaux de Christophe Gaillard Vouziers

Figures, tableaux de Christophe Gaillard

Rue Henrionnet Vouziers Ardennes

Début : 2026-03-03

fin : 2026-03-28

2026-03-03

Exposition Figures, tableaux de Christophe Gaillard, artiste vouzinois, en partenariat avec la Ville de Vouziers Entre chorégraphie, intimité, mythe et évidence, poésie ou prosaïsme, la figure du corps est la grande idée qui dirige cette exposition. Non pas vers une représentation réaliste du corps, mais dans sa réalité, sa matérialité, son authenticité. Bien au-delà de notre simple image, de notre perception confidentiel et universel, j’essaie de proposer une vision simple de ce que nous sommes et avec tout ce qui nous construit en tant qu’être. C. Gaillard

Rue Henrionnet Vouziers 08400 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 71 64 77 accueil.lestourelles@wandoo.fr

English :

Exhibition Figures, paintings by Christophe Gaillard, artist from Vouziers, in partnership with the Ville de Vouziers Between choreography, intimacy, myth and evidence, poetry or prosaism, the figure of the body is the main idea behind this exhibition. Not a realistic representation of the body, but its reality, its materiality, its authenticity. Far beyond our simple image, our confidential and universal perception, I try to propose a simple vision of what we are and with all that constructs us as beings. C. Gaillard

German :

Ausstellung Figures, Gemälde von Christophe Gaillard, Künstler aus Vouziers, in Partnerschaft mit der Stadt Vouziers Zwischen Choreografie, Intimität, Mythos und Evidenz, Poesie oder Prosaismus ist die Figur des Körpers die große Idee, die diese Ausstellung leitet. Nicht in Richtung einer realistischen Darstellung des Körpers, sondern in seiner Realität, seiner Materialität, seiner Authentizität. Weit über unser einfaches Bild hinaus, über unsere vertrauliche und universelle Wahrnehmung, versuche ich eine einfache Vision dessen vorzuschlagen, wer wir sind und mit allem, was uns als Wesen konstruiert. C. Gaillard

Italiano :

Mostra di figure, dipinti di Christophe Gaillard, artista di Vouziers, in collaborazione con la città di Vouziers Tra coreografia, intimità, mito ed evidenza, poesia o prosaismo, la figura del corpo è l’idea principale di questa mostra. Non una rappresentazione realistica del corpo, ma la sua realtà, la sua materialità, la sua autenticità. Ben oltre la nostra semplice immagine, la nostra percezione confidenziale e universale, cerco di proporre una visione semplice di ciò che siamo e di tutto ciò che ci costruisce come esseri C. Gaillard

Espanol :

Exposición de figuras, pinturas de Christophe Gaillard, artista de Vouziers, en colaboración con la ciudad de Vouziers Entre coreografía, intimidad, mito y evidencia, poesía o prosaísmo, la figura del cuerpo es la idea principal de esta exposición. No una representación realista del cuerpo, sino su realidad, su materialidad, su autenticidad. Más allá de nuestra simple imagen, de nuestra percepción confidencial y universal, intento proponer una visión sencilla de lo que somos y con todo lo que nos construye como seres C. Gaillard

