Film Amour Apocalypse à Providence French and Francophone Film festival 2026 – Jour 2, Brown University, Providence

Film Amour Apocalypse à Providence French and Francophone Film festival 2026 – Jour 2 Mercredi 18 mars, 18h00

Début : 2026-03-18T23:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-19T01:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-18T23:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-19T01:00:00+01:00

Adam is a kind-hearted kennel-owner. Hypersensitive and borderline depressed, he hides his existential fears from his affection-avoidant father and lets his young assistant take advantage of his good nature. To help combat his eco-anxiety, Adam orders a therapeutic solar lamp. Through the lamp’s supplier’s technical support line, he meets Tina, a radiant woman with a voice that soothes all of his worries. This unexpected encounter changes everything: Earth trembles, and hearts explode… It’s love.

Brown University Providence, RI 02912 Rhode Island

