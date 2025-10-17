Film: chien 51 Cinéma Le Palais Lourdes

Film: chien 51 Cinéma Le Palais Lourdes vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Film: chien 51

Cinéma Le Palais 4 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-10-17 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-17

2025-10-17

Film de Cédric Jimenez | avec Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel | France, Belgique

Thriller, Policier | 2025 | 1 h 46 |

Tarif normal 6,00 €

Tarif de 26 ans 3,00 €

Dans un futur proche, Paris a été divisé en 3 zones qui séparent les classes sociales et où l’intelligence artificielle ALMA a révolutionné le travail de la police. Jusqu’à ce que son inventeur soit assassiné et que Salia et Zem, deux policiers que tout oppose, soient forcés à collaborer pour mener l’enquête.

Renseignements à: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

Cinéma Le Palais 4 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

English :

Film by Cédric Jimenez | with Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel | France, Belgium

Thriller, Thriller | 2025 | 1 h 46 |

Regular price: 6.00 ?

Price ? 26 years 3,00 ?

In the not-too-distant future, Paris has been divided into 3 zones by social class, and the artificial intelligence ALMA has revolutionized police work. Until its inventor is murdered, and Salia and Zem, two policemen who have nothing in common, are forced to work together to investigate.

For further information: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

German :

Film von Cédric Jimenez | mit Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel | Frankreich, Belgien

Thriller, Krimi | 2025 | 1 Std. 46 |

Normaler Tarif 6,00 ?

Tarif ? 26 Jahre 3,00 ?

In der nahen Zukunft wurde Paris in drei Zonen aufgeteilt, die die sozialen Klassen voneinander trennen und in denen die künstliche Intelligenz ALMA die Polizeiarbeit revolutioniert hat. Bis ihr Erfinder ermordet wird und die beiden gegensätzlichen Polizisten Salia und Zem gezwungen sind, zusammenzuarbeiten, um die Ermittlungen zu leiten.

Weitere Informationen unter: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

Italiano :

Film di Cédric Jimenez | con Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel | Francia, Belgio

Thriller, Thriller | 2025 | 1 h 46 |

Prezzo normale: 6,00 euro

Sotto i 26 anni: 3,00 ?

In un futuro non troppo lontano, Parigi è stata divisa in 3 zone per classe sociale e l’intelligenza artificiale ALMA ha rivoluzionato il lavoro della polizia. Finché il suo inventore non viene assassinato e Salia e Zem, due poliziotti che non hanno nulla in comune, sono costretti a lavorare insieme per indagare.

Per ulteriori informazioni: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

Espanol :

Película de Cédric Jimenez | con Gilles Lellouche, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Louis Garrel | Francia, Bélgica

Thriller, Thriller | 2025 | 1 h 46 |

Precio normal: 6,00

Menores de 26 años: 3,00 ?

En un futuro no muy lejano, París se ha dividido en 3 zonas por clases sociales y la inteligencia artificial ALMA ha revolucionado el trabajo policial. Hasta que su inventor es asesinado y Salia y Zem, dos policías que no tienen nada en común, se ven obligados a trabajar juntos para investigar.

Para más información: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

