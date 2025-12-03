Film Eleanor the great Cinéma La Rotonde Pléneuf-Val-André
Film Eleanor the great
Cinéma La Rotonde 1 Rue Winston Churchill Pléneuf-Val-André Côtes-d’Armor
Début : 2025-12-03 17:30:00
fin : 2025-12-03 19:00:00
2025-12-03
Comédie Dramatique
Eleanor Morgenstein est une femme de 94 ans pleine d’esprit et pétulante. Après une perte bouleversante, elle raconte une histoire qui prend un tournant dangereux.
Durée 1h38. .
Cinéma La Rotonde 1 Rue Winston Churchill Pléneuf-Val-André 22370 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 72 85 06
L'événement Film Eleanor the great Pléneuf-Val-André a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28