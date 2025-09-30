FILM EN AVANT-PREMIÈRE MISTY THE ERROLL GARNER STORY Perpignan
FILM EN AVANT-PREMIÈRE MISTY THE ERROLL GARNER STORY Perpignan mardi 30 septembre 2025.
FILM EN AVANT-PREMIÈRE MISTY THE ERROLL GARNER STORY
1 Boulevard Thomas Wilson Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 9.9
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-30 19:00:00
fin : 2025-09-30
Date(s) :
2025-09-30
Cinéma LE CASTILLET Un film de Georges Gacho
1 Boulevard Thomas Wilson Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 13 14 billetterie@jazzebre.com
English :
Cinéma LE CASTILLET A film by Georges Gacho
German :
Cinéma LE CASTILLET Ein Film von Georges Gacho
Italiano :
Cinéma LE CASTILLET Un film di Georges Gacho
Espanol :
Cinéma LE CASTILLET Una película de Georges Gacho
