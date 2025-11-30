Film UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT au Cinéma SELECT à PLANCHER-les-MINES Cinéma Sélect Plancher-les-Mines
Film UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT au Cinéma SELECT à PLANCHER-les-MINES Cinéma Sélect Plancher-les-Mines dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Cinéma Sélect 8 bis Rue de Laurier Plancher-les-Mines Haute-Saône
Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-30 14:30:00
Ce weekend, à l’affiche, le film UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT
1h 44min | Drame
De Jafar Panahi | Par Jafar Panahi
Avec Vahid Mobasseri, Maryam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi
Titre original Yek tasadef sadeh
Tout public
Iran, de nos jours. Un homme croise par hasard celui qu’il croit être son ancien tortionnaire. Mais face à ce père de famille qui nie farouchement avoir été son bourreau, le doute s’installe. .
Cinéma Sélect 8 bis Rue de Laurier Plancher-les-Mines 70290 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 23 62 70
