Film « Universal Language » – French and Francophone Film festival 2026 – Jour 2, Brown University, Providence

Film « Universal Language » – French and Francophone Film festival 2026 – Jour 2 Mercredi 18 mars, 20h00 Brown University Providence County

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-19T01:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-19T03:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-19T01:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-19T03:00:00+01:00

In an interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg, the lives of multiple characters intertwine in surprising and mysterious ways. Gradeschoolers Negin and Nazgol find a sum of money frozen in the winter ice and try to claim it. Massoud leads a group of increasingly befuddled tourists through the monuments and historic sites of Winnipeg. Matthew quits his meaningless job at a Québec government office and sets out on an enigmatic journey to visit his mother. Space, time, and personal identities crossfade, interweave, and echo into a surreal comedy of misdirection.

