FINALE DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SUR ROOFTOP À MONTPELLIER ! – Montpellier, 31 mai 2025 07:00

Hérault

Début : 2025-05-31

fin : 2025-05-31

2025-05-31

Ce samedi 31 mai à 21h, viens vivre la grande finale Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan dans une ambiance survoltée au Jost Hôtel Montpellier !

Installe-toi confortablement sur le rooftop, profite d’un écran géant, de la vue, d’une ambiance festive et de rafraîchissements bien mérités

Entrée libre . Viens vibrer, crier, chanter… et peut-être célébrer la victoire de ton équipe favorite !

Réservation conseillée, au +33 (0)4 12 05 19 25 ou par mail HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

Le foot, c’est mieux ensemble. Rejoins-nous ! .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

This Saturday, May 31 at 9pm, come and enjoy the Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan final in a thrilling atmosphere at the Jost Hôtel Montpellier!

Make yourself comfortable on the rooftop, enjoy the giant screen, the view, the festive atmosphere and some well-deserved refreshments

Free entry. Come vibrate, shout, sing? and maybe celebrate the victory of your favorite team!

German :

Am Samstag, den 31. Mai um 21 Uhr, kannst du das große Finale Paris Saint-Germain gegen Inter Mailand in einer aufgeladenen Atmosphäre im Jost Hotel Montpellier erleben!

Mach es dir auf dem Rooftop gemütlich, genieße den riesigen Bildschirm, die Aussicht, die festliche Stimmung und eine wohlverdiente Erfrischung

Eintritt frei . Komm und fiebere, schreie, singe? und feiere vielleicht den Sieg d

Italiano :

Sabato 31 maggio alle 21.00, venite a godervi la finale Paris Saint-Germain-Inter Milan in un’atmosfera emozionante allo Jost Hôtel Montpellier!

Mettetevi comodi sul tetto e godetevi lo schermo gigante, la vista, l’atmosfera festosa e un meritato rinfresco

Ingresso libero. Venite a tifare, gridare, cantare e magari a festeggiare la vittoria della vostra squadra del cuore!

Espanol :

Este sábado 31 de mayo a las 21:00, venga a disfrutar de la final entre el París Saint-Germain y el Inter de Milán en un ambiente emocionante en el Jost Hôtel Montpellier

Póngase cómodo en la azotea y disfrute de la pantalla gigante, las vistas, el ambiente festivo y unos merecidos refrescos

Entrada gratuita. Venga a animar, gritar, cantar… ¡y quizá a celebrar la victoria de su equipo favori

