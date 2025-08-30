FINISSAGE D’EXPOSITION « MONTS DE VÉNUS, DIALOGUE AVEC L’INTIME » D’HORTENSE DE TRUCHIS ET RENCONTRE AVEC L’ARTISTE Aspet

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-30 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30

2025-08-30

Finissage d’exposition et rencontre avec l’artiste !

Avec la photographe Hélène Gautier, elles vous présenteront le projet de livre d’art REPAR.

En écho à la performance Découvrir, la performance Sème viendra clore l’exposition et ouvrir de nouveaux chemins. .

English :

Exhibition preview and meeting with the artist!

German :

Finissage der Ausstellung und Treffen mit dem Künstler!

Italiano :

Anteprima della mostra e incontro con l’artista!

Espanol :

Preestreno de la exposición y encuentro con el artista

