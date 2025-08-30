FINISSAGE D’EXPOSITION « MONTS DE VÉNUS, DIALOGUE AVEC L’INTIME » D’HORTENSE DE TRUCHIS ET RENCONTRE AVEC L’ARTISTE Aspet
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-08-30 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30
2025-08-30
Finissage d’exposition et rencontre avec l’artiste !
Avec la photographe Hélène Gautier, elles vous présenteront le projet de livre d’art REPAR.
En écho à la performance Découvrir, la performance Sème viendra clore l’exposition et ouvrir de nouveaux chemins. .
SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39
English :
Exhibition preview and meeting with the artist!
German :
Finissage der Ausstellung und Treffen mit dem Künstler!
Italiano :
Anteprima della mostra e incontro con l’artista!
Espanol :
Preestreno de la exposición y encuentro con el artista
