FISE World Series Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026

Tignespace Tignes Le Lac Tignes Savoie

Début : 2026-03-17

fin : 2026-03-18

2026-03-17

Rendez-vous à Tignes les 17 et 18 mars 2026. Les juniors, les amateurs et les professionnels pourront se challenger sur un skatepark indoor audacieux en skateboard et en roller.

Tignespace Tignes Le Lac Tignes 73320 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 40 04 40 information@tignes.net

English :

See you in Tignes on March 17 and 18, 2026. Juniors, amateurs, and professionals will be able to challenge themselves on a daring indoor skatepark with skateboards and rollerblades.

