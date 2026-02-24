FISE World Series Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026 Tignespace Tignes
FISE World Series Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026 Tignespace Tignes mardi 17 mars 2026.
FISE World Series Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026
Tignespace Tignes Le Lac Tignes Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-17
fin : 2026-03-18
Date(s) :
2026-03-17
Rendez-vous à Tignes les 17 et 18 mars 2026. Les juniors, les amateurs et les professionnels pourront se challenger sur un skatepark indoor audacieux en skateboard et en roller.
.
Tignespace Tignes Le Lac Tignes 73320 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 40 04 40 information@tignes.net
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
See you in Tignes on March 17 and 18, 2026. Juniors, amateurs, and professionals will be able to challenge themselves on a daring indoor skatepark with skateboards and rollerblades.
L’événement FISE World Series Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026 Tignes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-22 par Tignes Information