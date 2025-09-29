FIUMINALE CHANTS CORSES Montséret

FIUMINALE CHANTS CORSES Montséret lundi 29 septembre 2025.

FIUMINALE CHANTS CORSES

Montséret Aude

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Début : 2025-09-29 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-29

2025-09-29

Fiuminale est un duo formé par Maxime Merlandi et Jean Philippe Guissani.

Après 20 ans passés au sein de l’ensemble polyphonique corse Barbara Furtuna et des centaines de concerts donnés à travers le monde, les deux artistes se retrouvent pour partager les chants qui ont jalonné leur parcours.

Chants traditionnels, sacrés et créations, ils nous racontent en musique une amitié de plus de 40 ans sans jamais tomber dans la nostalgie.

C’est au pied du Capicorsu, dans le Nebbiu où ils ont grandi qu’ils continuent à puiser leur inspiration, nous racontant la Corse, loin des clichés et des lieux communs.

À travers un répertoire choisi, ils égrènent avec passion les sentiments que procure une vie de musique et de rencontres.

Montséret 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 70 69 60 57

English :

Fiuminale is a duo formed by Maxime Merlandi and Jean Philippe Guissani.

After 20 years with the Corsican polyphonic ensemble Barbara Furtuna and hundreds of concerts around the world, the two artists are back together to share the songs that have marked their careers.

Traditional, sacred and creative songs, they tell the musical story of a friendship spanning more than 40 years, without ever lapsing into nostalgia.

They continue to draw their inspiration from the foothills of Capicorsu, in the Nebbiu region where they grew up, telling us about Corsica, far from the clichés and commonplaces.

Through a select repertoire, they passionately evoke the feelings that come from a life of music and encounters.

German :

Fiuminale ist ein Duo, das aus Maxime Merlandi und Jean Philippe Guissani besteht.

Nach 20 Jahren im korsischen Polyphonie-Ensemble Barbara Furtuna und Hunderten von Konzerten in der ganzen Welt treffen sich die beiden Künstler wieder, um die Lieder zu teilen, die sie auf ihrem Weg gesungen haben.

Mit traditionellen und geistlichen Liedern sowie neuen Werken erzählen sie uns musikalisch von einer über 40-jährigen Freundschaft, ohne jemals in Nostalgie zu verfallen.

Am Fuße des Capicorsu, im Nebbiu, wo sie aufgewachsen sind, schöpfen sie weiterhin ihre Inspiration und erzählen uns von Korsika, fernab von Klischees und Gemeinplätzen.

In ihrem ausgewählten Repertoire erzählen sie mit Leidenschaft von den Gefühlen, die ein Leben voller Musik und Begegnungen mit sich bringt.

Italiano :

Fiuminale è un duo formato da Maxime Merlandi e Jean Philippe Guissani.

Dopo 20 anni di collaborazione con l’ensemble polifonico corso Barbara Furtuna e centinaia di concerti in tutto il mondo, i due artisti tornano insieme per condividere le canzoni che hanno segnato la loro carriera.

Canzoni tradizionali, sacre e creative, ci raccontano la storia musicale di un’amicizia lunga più di 40 anni, senza mai scadere nella nostalgia.

Continuano a ispirarsi alle pendici di Capicorsu, nella regione di Nebbiu, dove sono cresciuti, raccontandoci una Corsica lontana dai cliché e dai luoghi comuni.

Attraverso il repertorio scelto, evocano con passione i sentimenti che nascono da una vita di musica e di incontri.

Espanol :

Fiuminale es un dúo formado por Maxime Merlandi y Jean Philippe Guissani.

Tras 20 años con el conjunto polifónico corso Barbara Furtuna y cientos de conciertos por todo el mundo, los dos artistas vuelven a reunirse para compartir las canciones que han marcado sus carreras.

Canciones tradicionales, sagradas y creativas, nos cuentan la historia musical de una amistad de más de 40 años, sin caer nunca en la nostalgia.

Siguen inspirándose en las estribaciones de Capicorsu, en la región de Nebbiu, donde crecieron, para hablarnos de Córcega, lejos de los tópicos y los lugares comunes.

A través del repertorio que han elegido, evocan con pasión los sentimientos que se desprenden de una vida de música y encuentros.

