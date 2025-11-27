FLASH TATTOO & DJ SET LE G & STANISLAS SALVATORE KIOSQ Saint-Nazaire

FLASH TATTOO & DJ SET LE G & STANISLAS SALVATORE Jeudi 27 novembre, 19h00 KIOSQ Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T19:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T19:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Insta

Vidéo

KIOSQ 37 avenue de la République, 44600 Saint Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Toutes-Aides Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 02 40 01 92 32 https://www.lekiosq.fr/?fbclid=IwY2xjawNLADlleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBXbEd1Nmh6Um4xNklnanliAR4vK4O1NWw4AAkIOsqJLDpxKY8LWKHFCMuwlb-dPQuqoGYlDiNoIWp3zuZUlg_aem_EIPqpFxABhWI-qME3Y1OoQ https://www.instagram.com/le.kiosq/;https://www.facebook.com/le.kiosq/?locale=fr_FR [{« data »: {« author »: « stanislas_salvatoree », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Stanislas Salvatoru00e9 (@stanislas_salvatoree) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/486558133_842834411357677_2705172028007929669_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby43NTAuY2FuYXJ5In0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=101&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QFPO2WWI_wNPI9OyJac1qaNkQvGtaCPvB3x20IlUdib7GyoN3WqylgwyYfBY7vvLQ0&_nc_ohc=x3q1c6a1acEQ7kNvwGe2rpy&_nc_gid=3-36nIVqKVSbMWqnk9uEng&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfbHQUoX7AuE7UztlBU0QvLqEbjA2sC6bsMl1Cad5ednIQ&oe=68E19BB5&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/stanislas_salvatoree/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/stanislas_salvatoree/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Stanislas Salvatore », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « STANISLAS SALVATORE | Call Me Radio Nantes », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a_3qQSG0JiE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_3qQSG0JiE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4df89AmarK8uewc1jCuxAA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_3qQSG0JiE »}] Café / Bar / Live Club

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Tatouages