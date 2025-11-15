Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique Salle Montaigne Périgueux samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Salle Montaigne Esplanade Badinter Périgueux Dordogne

Gratuit

Début : 2025-11-15 17:15:00
fin : 2025-11-15 18:15:00

2025-11-15 2025-11-16

Avec Aurélie GERLACH | A partir de 7 ans   .

Salle Montaigne Esplanade Badinter Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 02 82 32  livregourmand@perigueux.fr

