FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique Salle Montaigne Périgueux
FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique Salle Montaigne Périgueux samedi 15 novembre 2025.
FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique
Salle Montaigne Esplanade Badinter Périgueux Dordogne
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15 17:15:00
fin : 2025-11-15 18:15:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-15 2025-11-16
Avec Aurélie GERLACH | A partir de 7 ans .
Salle Montaigne Esplanade Badinter Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 02 82 32 livregourmand@perigueux.fr
English : FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique
German : FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement FLG 2025 Ateliers créatifs Invente ton gâteau magique Périgueux a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par OT Communal de Périgueux