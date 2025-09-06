FLORE FISHBACH Saint-Jean-de-Védas

Domaine du Mas de Grille Saint-Jean-de-Védas Hérault

Début : 2026-02-13

Ne manquez pas le concert de Flora Fishbach le 13 février 2026 à 20h à Victoire 2 !

Avec ce 3ème album, Flora Fishbach choisit de se réinventer. Fini la noirceur et la tristesse, la suite s’annonce intense, solaire et vivante. Elle proposera un live magnétique pensé comme un espace de liberté totale. Voix célestes, rythmes pulsés et sueur lumineuse se mêleront dans un dancefloor baroque et flamboyant. .

Domaine du Mas de Grille Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 47 71 00

English :

With this 3rd album, Flora Fishbach chooses to reinvent herself. Gone are the days of darkness and sadness, and the follow-up promises to be intense, sunny and lively. She will be offering a magnetic live set designed as a space of total freedom.

German :

Mit diesem dritten Album erfindet sich Flora Fishbach neu. Vorbei ist es mit der Düsternis und der Traurigkeit, die Fortsetzung verspricht intensiv, sonnig und lebendig zu werden. Sie wird ein magnetisches Live-Konzert geben, das als Raum der totalen Freiheit gedacht ist.

Italiano :

Con il suo terzo album, Flora Fishbach ha scelto di reinventarsi. Sono finiti i giorni dell’oscurità e della tristezza e il seguito promette di essere intenso, solare e vivace. La cantante proporrà un live set magnetico, concepito come uno spazio di totale libertà.

Espanol :

Con su 3er álbum, Flora Fishbach ha optado por reinventarse. Atrás quedaron los días de oscuridad y tristeza, y la continuación promete ser intensa, soleada y animada. Ofrecerá un magnético directo concebido como un espacio de total libertad.

