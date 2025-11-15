FOIRE A LA PAPERASSE DE GIVORS Givors
FOIRE A LA PAPERASSE DE GIVORS Givors samedi 15 novembre 2025.
FOIRE A LA PAPERASSE DE GIVORS
PARC DES SPORTS SALVADOR ALLENDE Givors Rhône
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-15 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-15 2025-11-16
Salon international des collectionneurs Édition spéciale Généalogie à Givors !
PARC DES SPORTS SALVADOR ALLENDE Givors 69700 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 73 09 02 mjcgivors.communication@gmail.com
English :
International Collectors’ Fair ? Special genealogy edition in Givors!
German :
Internationaler Salon der Sammler ? Sonderausgabe Genealogie in Givors!
Italiano :
Fiera internazionale del collezionismo? Edizione speciale Genealogia in Givors!
Espanol :
Feria Internacional de Coleccionismo ? ¡Edición especial Genealogía en Givors!
