FOIRE A LA PAPERASSE DE GIVORS Givors samedi 15 novembre 2025.

PARC DES SPORTS SALVADOR ALLENDE Givors Rhône

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-11-15 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-15 18:00:00

2025-11-15 2025-11-16

Salon international des collectionneurs Édition spéciale Généalogie à Givors !
PARC DES SPORTS SALVADOR ALLENDE Givors 69700 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 73 09 02  mjcgivors.communication@gmail.com

English :

International Collectors’ Fair ? Special genealogy edition in Givors!

German :

Internationaler Salon der Sammler ? Sonderausgabe Genealogie in Givors!

Italiano :

Fiera internazionale del collezionismo? Edizione speciale Genealogia in Givors!

Espanol :

Feria Internacional de Coleccionismo ? ¡Edición especial Genealogía en Givors!

