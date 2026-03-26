Foire à l’andouillette

Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-27

fin : 2026-03-29

Date(s) :

2026-03-27

Foire à l’andouillette le 27, 28 et 29 mars 2026 à Athée-sur-Cher organisé par le comité des fêtes. Fête foraine, concerts, animations et produits du terroir sur le Week end.

Foire à l’andouillette le 27, 28 et 29 mars 2026 à Athée-sur-Cher organisé par le comité des fêtes. Fête foraine, concerts, animations et produits du terroir sur le Week end. Le vendredi 27 mars DJ mes années 80. Le samedi 28 mars Tribute Indochine suivi par mes années 80. Et le dimanche 29 mars vide grenier organisé par l’Athée Hand et concert Tribute Queen. Expo camion et RC tout le Week end. .

Athée-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 29 55 68 51 cf.athee@gmail.com

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English :

Andouillette Fair on March 27, 28 and 29, 2026 in Athée-sur-Cher organized by the Comité des fêtes. Funfair, concerts, entertainment and local produce throughout the weekend.

L’événement Foire à l’andouillette Athée-sur-Cher a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER