Foire à l’andouillette Athée-sur-Cher
Foire à l’andouillette Athée-sur-Cher vendredi 27 mars 2026.
Foire à l’andouillette
Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-27
fin : 2026-03-29
Date(s) :
2026-03-27
Foire à l’andouillette le 27, 28 et 29 mars 2026 à Athée-sur-Cher organisé par le comité des fêtes. Fête foraine, concerts, animations et produits du terroir sur le Week end.
Foire à l’andouillette le 27, 28 et 29 mars 2026 à Athée-sur-Cher organisé par le comité des fêtes. Fête foraine, concerts, animations et produits du terroir sur le Week end. Le vendredi 27 mars DJ mes années 80. Le samedi 28 mars Tribute Indochine suivi par mes années 80. Et le dimanche 29 mars vide grenier organisé par l’Athée Hand et concert Tribute Queen. Expo camion et RC tout le Week end. .
Athée-sur-Cher 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 29 55 68 51 cf.athee@gmail.com
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English :
Andouillette Fair on March 27, 28 and 29, 2026 in Athée-sur-Cher organized by the Comité des fêtes. Funfair, concerts, entertainment and local produce throughout the weekend.
L’événement Foire à l’andouillette Athée-sur-Cher a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER
À voir aussi à Athée-sur-Cher (Indre-et-Loire)
- Visite contée Ligne de Démarcation Athée-sur-Cher 15 avril 2026
- Athée sur Cher Sentier d’Interprétation Athée-sur-Cher Indre-et-Loire 1 mai 2026
- Fête de la musique Athée-sur-Cher 20 juin 2026
- Journées européennes du patrimoine Athée-sur-Cher 19 septembre 2026