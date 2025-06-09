Foire à tout – Morgny, 9 juin 2025 06:00, Morgny.

Eure

Foire à tout Rue Saint-Adrien Morgny Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-09 06:00:00

fin : 2025-06-09 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-09

Participez au concours du vélo décoré et celui de la belote coinchée (à 8h). Animations toute la journée.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Participez au concours du vélo décoré et celui de la belote coinchée (à 8h). Animations toute la journée.

Buvette et restauration sur place. .

Rue Saint-Adrien

Morgny 27150 Eure Normandie +33 2 32 55 55 81 mairiedemorgny@orange.fr

English : Foire à tout

Take part in the decorated bike competition and the « belote coinchée » (at 8 am). Entertainment all day.

Refreshments and snacks on site.

German :

Nehmen Sie am Wettbewerb um das geschmückte Fahrrad und am Wettbewerb um das eingeklemmte Belote (um 8 Uhr) teil. Animationen den ganzen Tag über.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Italiano :

Partecipate alla gara di biciclette decorate e alla belote coinchée (alle 8). Animazione per tutto il giorno.

Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco.

Espanol :

Participe en el concurso de bicicletas decoradas y en la belote coinchée (a las 8 de la mañana). Animación durante todo el día.

Refrescos y catering in situ.

L’événement Foire à tout Morgny a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par Vexin Normand Tourisme