FOIRE AGRICOLE ET ARTISANALE

Mouthoumet Aude

Début : 2026-09-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-05 18:00:00

2026-09-05

Mouthoumet en fête pour sa foire agricole et artisanale annuelle !

Une journée riche en couleurs et en traditions, où se mêlent la transhumance, les animations paysannes et un marché de producteurs locaux. Une célébration authentique du savoir-faire artisanal et des saveurs du terroir, rythmée par des moments musicaux et un repas convivial. Une ambiance chaleureuse et festive, à partager en famille ou entre amis.

Concert, repas et buvette sur place.

Mouthoumet 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 24 54 asso.hcg@gmail.com

Mouthoumet celebrates its annual agricultural and craft fair!

A day rich in color and tradition, featuring transhumance, country entertainment and a market of local producers. An authentic celebration of local craftsmanship and flavors, punctuated by music and a convivial meal. A warm, festive atmosphere to share with family and friends.

Concert, meal and refreshment bar on site.

