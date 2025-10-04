Foire aux livres en soutien à Amnesty International Salle Dumas Bar-le-Duc

Foire aux livres en soutien à Amnesty International Salle Dumas Bar-le-Duc samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Foire aux livres en soutien à Amnesty International

Salle Dumas 1 Place Sainte-Catherine Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Gratuit

Début : Samedi 2025-10-04 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 18:00:00

2025-10-04

Le Groupe Amnesty International de Bar-le-Duc / Commercy organise son habituelle Foire aux Livres, en faveur des droits humains.

Vous trouverez de nombreux ouvrages romans, documentaires, livres pour enfants, de poche ou policiers, livres scolaires… à tout petits prix !

Les membres du groupe vous proposeront des pétitions pour celles et ceux dont les droits fondamentaux sont bafoués. Des articles d’Amnesty seront aussi proposés à la vente.

Le groupe d’Amnesty sera aussi heureux d’accueillir de nouveaux bénévoles.

Entrée libre et gratuite.Tout public

Salle Dumas 1 Place Sainte-Catherine Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est nimontambaux@hotmail.fr

English :

The Groupe Amnesty International de Bar-le-Duc / Commercy is organizing its usual Book Fair, in support of human rights.

You’ll find a wide range of books: novels, documentaries, children’s books, paperbacks, detective novels, school books? at very low prices!

Members of the group will be offering petitions for those whose fundamental rights are being violated. Amnesty items will also be on sale.

The Amnesty group also welcomes new volunteers.

Free admission.

German :

Die Amnesty International Gruppe Bar-le-Duc / Commercy veranstaltet ihren traditionellen Büchermarkt, um sich für die Menschenrechte einzusetzen.

Sie werden zahlreiche Bücher finden: Romane, Dokumentarfilme, Kinderbücher, Taschenbücher, Krimis, Schulbücher… zu sehr kleinen Preisen!

Die Mitglieder der Gruppe bieten Ihnen Petitionen für Menschen an, deren Grundrechte mit Füßen getreten werden. Auch Amnesty-Artikel werden zum Verkauf angeboten.

Die Amnesty-Gruppe freut sich auch über neue Freiwillige.

Eintritt frei und kostenlos.

Italiano :

Il Gruppo Bar-le-Duc / Commercy Amnesty International organizza la consueta Fiera del Libro a sostegno dei diritti umani.

Troverete una vasta gamma di libri, tra cui romanzi, documentari, libri per bambini, tascabili, romanzi polizieschi e libri scolastici, tutti a prezzi molto bassi!

I membri del gruppo offriranno petizioni per coloro i cui diritti fondamentali sono violati. Saranno in vendita anche articoli di Amnesty.

Il gruppo Amnesty sarà inoltre lieto di accogliere nuovi volontari.

L’ingresso è libero.

Espanol :

El Grupo Bar-le-Duc / Commercy Amnistía Internacional organiza su habitual Feria del Libro en apoyo de los derechos humanos.

Encontrarás una amplia gama de libros: novelas, documentales, libros infantiles, libros de bolsillo, novelas policíacas y libros escolares, ¡todo a precios muy bajos!

Los miembros del grupo ofrecerán peticiones para aquellos cuyos derechos fundamentales están siendo violados. También se pondrán a la venta artículos de Amnistía.

El grupo Amnistía también estará encantado de dar la bienvenida a nuevos voluntarios.

La entrada es gratuita.

