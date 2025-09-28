Foire brocante Saint-Maurice-lès-Châteauneuf
Foire brocante Saint-Maurice-lès-Châteauneuf dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
Foire brocante
Saint-Maurice-lès-Châteauneuf Saône-et-Loire
41ème foire artisanale brocante , le thème: « compétitions » avec animations
– color run
– baby foot humain
– atelier créatif sur le thème
avec restauration sur place .
rue du bourg vers le tennis Saint-Maurice-lès-Châteauneuf 71740 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 26 29 37 michele.c4@wanadoo.fr
