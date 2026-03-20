Foire d’Amathay-Vésigneux Amathay-Vésigneux Amathay-Vésigneux
Foire d’Amathay-Vésigneux Amathay-Vésigneux Amathay-Vésigneux vendredi 24 avril 2026.
Foire d’Amathay-Vésigneux
Amathay-Vésigneux 23 GRANDE RUE Amathay-Vésigneux Doubs
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-24 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-24 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-24
1er marché nocturne de la Foire d’Amathay-Vésigneux
Une trentaine d’exposants
Petite restauration possible sur place buvette .
Amathay-Vésigneux 23 GRANDE RUE Amathay-Vésigneux 25330 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 02 04 99 76 jeannot.ch@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Foire d’Amathay-Vésigneux
L’événement Foire d’Amathay-Vésigneux Amathay-Vésigneux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DESTINATION LOUE LISON