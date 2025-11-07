Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Foire d’Automne- Pouilly en Auxois Pouilly-en-Auxois

Début : 2025-11-07
fin : 2025-11-11

2025-11-07

Foire d’Automne de Pouilly en Auxois, du 7 au 11 novembre avec de nombreuses animations, exposants, restauration…Entrée gratuite   .

Pouilly Sud Expo Pouilly-en-Auxois 21320 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 62 14 26 03 

