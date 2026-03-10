FOIRE DU PRINTEMPS VIDE GRENIER Noé
Plongez dans l’atmosphère de la foire du printemps, où couleurs et découvertes célèbrent le renouveau de la saison. Laissez-vous charmer par ce moment, parfait pour savourer la douceur des beaux jours.
Foire organisée par le Comité des Fêtes de Noé. .
Esplanade Abolin Noé 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie videgrenier.noeenfete@gmail.com
English :
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Spring Fair, where colors and discoveries celebrate the renewal of the season. Let yourself be enchanted by this moment, perfect for savoring the warmth of summer.
