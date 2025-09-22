Fondue de Crobards Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère Champagnole

Fondue de Crobards Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère Champagnole lundi 22 septembre 2025.

Fondue de Crobards

Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole Jura

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-22
fin : 2025-10-03

Date(s) :
2025-09-22 2025-10-02

Exposition illustrations de Mylène Lebois   .

Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole 39300 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 53 01 08  bibliotheque@champagnole.com

English : Fondue de Crobards

German : Fondue de Crobards

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Fondue de Crobards Champagnole a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par MAISON DU TOURISME CHAMPAGNOLE NOZEROY JURA