Fondue de Crobards Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère Champagnole

Fondue de Crobards mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole Jura
Gratuit
14:00:00
2025-10-08
2025-10-08
14h atelier-papotages avec Marion BRAND autour de son ouvrage Bergère . À partir de 6 ans, durée 2h, sur inscription.
18h noctam’bulle #1 avec Simone DÉCOUPE. À partir de 8 ans, durée 3h, sur inscription, places limitées. .
Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole 39300 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 53 01 08 bibliotheque@champagnole.com
