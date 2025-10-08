Fondue de Crobards Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère Champagnole

Début : 2025-10-08 14:00:00
14h atelier-papotages avec Marion BRAND autour de son ouvrage Bergère . À partir de 6 ans, durée 2h, sur inscription.

18h noctam’bulle #1 avec Simone DÉCOUPE. À partir de 8 ans, durée 3h, sur inscription, places limitées.   .

Bibliothèque municipale/Galerie Éphémère 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole 39300 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 53 01 08  bibliotheque@champagnole.com

