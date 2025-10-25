Fondue de Crobards Bibliothèque municipale Champagnole
Bibliothèque municipale 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole Jura
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : 2025-10-25 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 16:00:00
2025-10-25
Atelier d’écriture animé par Claire Eustache.
Tout public à partir de 8 ans, sur inscription. .
Bibliothèque municipale 26 rue Baronne Delort Champagnole 39300 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 53 01 08 bibliotheque@champagnole.com
