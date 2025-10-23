Foodtruck Sirtaki Bidache

Foodtruck Sirtaki

Foodtruck Sirtaki Bidache jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Foodtruck Sirtaki

Ruelle Sanz Bidache Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-23
fin : 2025-10-23

Date(s) :
2025-10-23

Nous vous attendons pour partager un moment convivial.
De 10h à midi autour d’un café-papotage.
De 12h à 15h restauration avec spécialités grecques.
De 15h à 17h ateliers bien être avec l’association Elles marchent 64/40.   .

Ruelle Sanz Bidache 64520 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 93 53 81  ellesmarchent6440@gmail.com

English : Foodtruck Sirtaki

German : Foodtruck Sirtaki

Italiano :

Espanol : Foodtruck Sirtaki

L’événement Foodtruck Sirtaki Bidache a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque