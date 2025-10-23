Foodtruck Sirtaki Bidache
Foodtruck Sirtaki Bidache jeudi 23 octobre 2025.
Foodtruck Sirtaki
Ruelle Sanz Bidache Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-23
fin : 2025-10-23
Date(s) :
2025-10-23
Nous vous attendons pour partager un moment convivial.
De 10h à midi autour d’un café-papotage.
De 12h à 15h restauration avec spécialités grecques.
De 15h à 17h ateliers bien être avec l’association Elles marchent 64/40. .
Ruelle Sanz Bidache 64520 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 93 53 81 ellesmarchent6440@gmail.com
English : Foodtruck Sirtaki
German : Foodtruck Sirtaki
Italiano :
Espanol : Foodtruck Sirtaki
L’événement Foodtruck Sirtaki Bidache a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque