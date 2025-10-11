Foreshadow Châteauroux

Foreshadow

88 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 29 EUR

7

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-03-12

fin : 2026-03-12

Date(s) :

2026-03-12

Jouant avec la gravité, Alexander Vantournhout signe une partition physique sidérante, où l’acrobatie flirte avec la danse dans un tourbillon d’inventivité poétique et ludique. Foreshadow laisse entrevoir une utopie du collectif qui se porte et se supporte, dans un monde qui ne tourne pas rond.

Huit danseurs-acrobates se croisent, s’accrochent, se soutiennent, s’échappent et se retrouvent, dans une danse à la fois brute et millimétrée. Imbriquant leurs mains puis leurs corps, ils semblent explorer toutes les possibilités spatiales, ouvrant des perspectives infinies tandis qu’ils tournoient dans des balancés circassiens. Dans des combinaisons absurdes, des portés aériens, les corps défient les lois de l’apesanteur, haut et bas s’inversant en permanence. Au coeur du dispositif, un simple mur blanc, plateau à l’envers, à la fois point d’appui et obstacle à surmonter. Tout est défi, et l’on retient son souffle face à cette mécanique de corps en perpétuel rééquilibrage. La musique électrise la pièce. 7 .

88 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 34 34

English :

Playing with gravity, Alexander Vantournhout signs a staggering physical score, where acrobatics flirts with dance in a whirlwind of poetic and playful inventiveness. Foreshadow gives us a glimpse of the utopia of a collective that carries and supports itself, in a world that doesn’t run smoothly.

German :

Alexander Vantournhout spielt mit der Schwerkraft und schafft eine verblüffende physische Partitur, in der die Akrobatik mit dem Tanz in einem Strudel poetischer und spielerischer Erfindungsgabe flirtet. Foreshadow lässt eine Utopie des Kollektivs erahnen, das sich gegenseitig trägt und unterstützt,

Italiano :

Giocando con la gravità, Alexander Vantournhout crea una partitura fisica sbalorditiva, dove l’acrobazia flirta con la danza in un turbinio di inventiva poetica e giocosa. Foreshadow offre uno sguardo all’utopia di una collettività che si porta e si sostiene da sola, in un mondo fuori controllo.

Espanol :

Jugando con la gravedad, Alexander Vantournhout crea una asombrosa partitura física, donde la acrobacia coquetea con la danza en un torbellino de inventiva poética y lúdica. Foreshadow vislumbra la utopía de un colectivo que se sostiene a sí mismo en un mundo desquiciado.

