FORÊT ET BIODIVERSITÉ Salle du Pontrais Le Gâvre

FORÊT ET BIODIVERSITÉ

Salle du Pontrais 22 rue du Stade Le Gâvre Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2026-02-20

fin : 2026-02-22

2026-02-20

Evènement organisé par la Maison de la Forêt exposition et différentes interventions, avec la participation de nombreuses associations.

Salle du Pontrais 22 rue du Stade Le Gâvre 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire maisondelaforet44@orange.fr

English :

Event organized by the Maison de la Forêt: exhibition and various presentations, with the participation of numerous associations.

