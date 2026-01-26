FORÊT ET BIODIVERSITÉ Salle du Pontrais Le Gâvre
Evènement organisé par la Maison de la Forêt exposition et différentes interventions, avec la participation de nombreuses associations.
Salle du Pontrais 22 rue du Stade Le Gâvre 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire maisondelaforet44@orange.fr
English :
Event organized by the Maison de la Forêt: exhibition and various presentations, with the participation of numerous associations.
