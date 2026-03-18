Formation à la médiumnité avec Delphine Thiercelin Casa Bella Charroux

Formation à la médiumnité avec Delphine Thiercelin

Casa Bella 7 rue Grande Charroux Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 09:00:00

fin : 2026-04-12 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Découvrez votre Guide Intime lors de cette formation de 2 jours animée par Delphine Thiercelin. Explorez l’espace intérieur du ressenti, développez votre médiumnité et apprenez à vivre en état de présence.

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Casa Bella 7 rue Grande Charroux 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 50 45 90 43 marieclaireraphanel@yahoo.fr

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English :

Discover your Inner Guide in this 2-day course led by Delphine Thiercelin. Explore the inner space of feeling, develop your mediumnity and learn to live in a state of presence.

L’événement Formation à la médiumnité avec Delphine Thiercelin Charroux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule