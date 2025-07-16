Formation Billig La Ferté-Bernard
Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Début : 2025-07-16 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-16
2025-07-16
6 personnes maxi. Animé par Mam Cath, crêpière sur les marchés fertois. Apprenez à manier le râteau comme un professionnel. Régal assuré! .
Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire cafeassolfb@gmail.com
