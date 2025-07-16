Formation Billig La Ferté-Bernard

Formation Billig La Ferté-Bernard mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

Formation Billig

Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-16 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-16

Date(s) :
2025-07-16

6 personnes maxi. Animé par Mam Cath, crêpière sur les marchés fertois. Apprenez à manier le râteau comme un professionnel. Régal assuré!   .

Galerie Carnot La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   cafeassolfb@gmail.com

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Formation Billig La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude