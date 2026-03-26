FORMATION REIKI NIVEAU 4 Lunas

FORMATION REIKI NIVEAU 4 Lunas samedi 11 avril 2026.

FORMATION REIKI NIVEAU 4

31 Rue du Barry Lunas Hérault

Tarif : 430 – 430 – 430 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-12

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Samedi 11 et Dimanche 12 Formation Reiki niveau 4.
Tarif 430€
Maison Celest’in à Lunas-les-châteaux
Inscriptions 06 03 48 64 38 terrenouvelle@zohomail.eu
Samedi 11 et Dimanche 12 Formation Reiki niveau 4.
Tarif 430€
Maison Celest’in à Lunas-les-châteaux
Inscriptions 06 03 48 64 38 terrenouvelle@zohomail.eu   .

31 Rue du Barry Lunas 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 03 48 64 38  terrenouvelle@zohomail.eu

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 Reiki level 4 training.
Price 430?
Maison Celest’in in Lunas-les-Châteaux
Registration: 06 03 48 64 38 terrenouvelle@zohomail.eu

L’événement FORMATION REIKI NIVEAU 4 Lunas a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

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