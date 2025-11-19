FORMEZ-VOUS AUX METIERS DE LA COUTURE ET DU MODELISME AVEC INFORMA Tourcoing – Agence WATTRELOS Tourcoing

FORMEZ-VOUS AUX METIERS DE LA COUTURE ET DU MODELISME AVEC INFORMA Mercredi 19 novembre, 10h00 Tourcoing – Agence WATTRELOS Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-19T10:00:00 – 2025-11-19T11:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-19T10:00:00 – 2025-11-19T11:00:00

Dans le cadre de la SEEPH, nous vous proposons une rencontre au plus près du réel de l’activité avec le centre INFORMA, situé à Tourcoing pour : découvrir et vous informer sur les formations accessibles et financées par la Région Hauts-de-France et/ou, confirmer votre projet de formation professionnelles dans le secteur textile et habillement.

RDV chez INFORMA au 41 rue des Métissages – 59200 TOURCOING. #handiscuter #semaineduhandicap

Parking à proximité

Tourcoing – Agence WATTRELOS 59200 Tourcoing Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://mesevenementsemploi.francetravail.fr/mes-evenements-emploi/evenement/508943 »}]

Dans le cadre de la SEEPH, nous vous proposons une rencontre au plus près du réel de l’activité avec le centre INFORMA, situé à Tourcoing pour découvrir et vous informer sur les formations accessibles HANDISCUTER La semaine du handicap