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FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey

FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey

FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : Fort du Cognelot

Ville : 52600 Chalindrey

Département : Haute-Marne

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Tarif : 25 25 Tarif réduit Tarif réduit

Chalindrey

FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT

Fort du Cognelot Chalindrey Haute-Marne

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

Tout public
Haute Marne’s Metal Heads présente

Le 13 juin Fort Metal Fest va faire du bruit au Fort du Cognelot à Chalindrey (52) avec

Sidilarsen
Death Decline
Agoria Skall
JIRO
Asilian
Disfuneral
INSOMNIA
DemonTool

Bivouac autorisé
Restauration sur place
Stands Metal merchandising
Ouverture des portes à 13h   .

Fort du Cognelot Chalindrey 52600 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 6 72 89 41 94  fortmetalfesthmmh@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par Antenne Vannerie-Amance