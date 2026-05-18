FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey
FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey samedi 13 juin 2026.
Chalindrey
FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT
Fort du Cognelot Chalindrey Haute-Marne
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Tout public
Haute Marne’s Metal Heads présente
Le 13 juin Fort Metal Fest va faire du bruit au Fort du Cognelot à Chalindrey (52) avec
Sidilarsen
Death Decline
Agoria Skall
JIRO
Asilian
Disfuneral
INSOMNIA
DemonTool
Bivouac autorisé
Restauration sur place
Stands Metal merchandising
Ouverture des portes à 13h .
Fort du Cognelot Chalindrey 52600 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 6 72 89 41 94 fortmetalfesthmmh@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement FORT METAL FEST #6 AU FORT DU COGNELOT Chalindrey a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par Antenne Vannerie-Amance