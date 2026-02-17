Forum avenir étudiant Toute l’info qu’il te faut La Barroise Bar-le-Duc

Forum avenir étudiant Toute l’info qu’il te faut

La Barroise 85 Rue Ernest Bradfer Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-03-04 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-04 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-04

Tu vas étudier à Nancy, Metz ou ailleurs et tu te demandes comment t’organiser pour le logement, les transports ou les aides ?

Le Forum Avenir Étudiant est là pour t’aider à avancer.

Pendant un après-midi, tu pourras rencontrer directement des professionnels de l’orientation, de la santé étudiante, des transports, des aides financières et de la vie universitaire. Plus de 20 partenaires seront présents pour répondre à TES questions, de manière concrète et personnalisée.

Ici, pas de rendez-vous compliqué, pas de démarches en ligne interminables tu viens, tu échanges, tu repars avec des réponses claires.

Tu pourras notamment

– Être conseillé sur ton orientation

– Comprendre les aides auxquelles tu as droit

– Découvrir les solutions de transport vers les villes étudiantes

– T’informer sur le logement et la vie étudiante

– Explorer les possibilités d’engagement (service civique, BAFA…)

Et aussi profiter d’animations interactives, de témoignages d’étudiants et d’expériences immersives pour mieux te projeter.

Que tu sois en terminale, déjà étudiant ou en pleine réorientation, ce forum est un vrai coup de pouce pour construire ton avenir plus sereinement.

Entrée gratuite.

Invite tes amis et bloque la date dans ton agenda !Tout public

0 .

La Barroise 85 Rue Ernest Bradfer Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 56 00 communication@meusegrandsud.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Are you going to study in Nancy, Metz or elsewhere and wondering how to organize your accommodation, transport or grants?

The Forum Avenir Étudiant is here to help.

Over the course of an afternoon, you’ll be able to meet face-to-face with professionals from the fields of guidance, student health, transport, financial aid and university life. More than 20 partners will be on hand to answer YOUR questions in a concrete and personalized way.

No complicated appointments, no time-consuming online procedures: you come, you talk, you leave with clear answers.

In particular, you’ll be able to

– Get advice on your career path

– Understand the assistance to which you are entitled

– Find out about transport options to student cities

– Find out about accommodation and student life

– Explore opportunities to get involved (civic service, BAFA, etc.)

And take advantage of interactive activities, student testimonials and immersive experiences to help you get your bearings.

Whether you’re in your final year of high school, already a student or in the midst of a career change, this forum will help you build your future more confidently.

Admission is free.

Invite your friends and save the date in your diary!

L’événement Forum avenir étudiant Toute l’info qu’il te faut Bar-le-Duc a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par OT SUD MEUSE