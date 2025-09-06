Forum des Associations Donzère

Forum des Associations Donzère samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Forum des Associations

Halle des Sports Donzère Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-06 13:30:00
fin : 2025-09-06 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-09-06

Ateliers Démonstrations Buvette Mises à l’honneur
  .

Halle des Sports Donzère 26290 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 49 70 30  mairie@donzere.net

English :

Workshops Demonstrations Refreshments Honours

German :

Workshops Vorführungen Erfrischungsstände Ehrungen

Italiano :

Laboratori Dimostrazioni Rinfreschi Onorificenze

Espanol :

Talleres Demostraciones Refrigerios Honores

L’événement Forum des Associations Donzère a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence