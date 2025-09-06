Forum des Associations Donzère
Forum des Associations Donzère samedi 6 septembre 2025.
Forum des Associations
Halle des Sports Donzère Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-06 13:30:00
fin : 2025-09-06 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-06
Ateliers Démonstrations Buvette Mises à l’honneur
.
Halle des Sports Donzère 26290 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 49 70 30 mairie@donzere.net
English :
Workshops Demonstrations Refreshments Honours
German :
Workshops Vorführungen Erfrischungsstände Ehrungen
Italiano :
Laboratori Dimostrazioni Rinfreschi Onorificenze
Espanol :
Talleres Demostraciones Refrigerios Honores
L’événement Forum des Associations Donzère a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence