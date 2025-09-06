Forum des associations Genillé 6 septembre 2025 09:00

Indre-et-Loire

Forum des associations Rue Michel de Marolles Genillé Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-06 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-06 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-06

Environ 23 associations seront présentent pour la matinée du forum Selon les disponibilités, des démonstrations sportives seront organisées.

Environ 23 associations seront présentent pour la matinée du forum Selon les disponibilités, des démonstrations sportives seront organisées. .

Rue Michel de Marolles

Genillé 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 83 01 78 52

English :

Around 23 associations will be present for the morning of the forum. Depending on availability, sports demonstrations will be organized.

German :

Etwa 23 Vereine werden am Vormittag des Forums anwesend sein. Je nach Verfügbarkeit werden auch Sportvorführungen organisiert.

Italiano :

Per la mattinata del forum saranno presenti circa 23 associazioni e, a seconda della disponibilità, saranno organizzate dimostrazioni sportive.

Espanol :

Unas 23 asociaciones estarán presentes durante la mañana del foro. En función de la disponibilidad, se organizarán demostraciones deportivas.

L’événement Forum des associations Genillé a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire