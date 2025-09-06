FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS STADE MUNICIPAL Saint-Lys

FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS STADE MUNICIPAL Saint-Lys samedi 6 septembre 2025.

STADE MUNICIPAL Rue Pierre de Coubertin Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne

Venez à la rencontre des associations Saint- Lysiennes
Venez rencontrer ou découvrir les associations Saint-Lysiennes, Inscriptions et démonstrations sur place.   .

STADE MUNICIPAL Rue Pierre de Coubertin Saint-Lys 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   associations@saint-lys.fr

Come and meet Saint Lysian associations

Lernen Sie die Vereine von Saint-Lysienne kennen

Vieni a conoscere le associazioni di Saint-Lys

Venga a conocer las asociaciones de Saint-Lys

L’événement FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE