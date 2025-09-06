FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS STADE MUNICIPAL Saint-Lys
FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS STADE MUNICIPAL Saint-Lys samedi 6 septembre 2025.
STADE MUNICIPAL Rue Pierre de Coubertin Saint-Lys Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-09-06 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-06
Venez à la rencontre des associations Saint- Lysiennes
Venez rencontrer ou découvrir les associations Saint-Lysiennes, Inscriptions et démonstrations sur place. .
English:
Come and meet Saint Lysian associations
German:
Lernen Sie die Vereine von Saint-Lysienne kennen
Italiano:
Vieni a conoscere le associazioni di Saint-Lys
Espanol:
Venga a conocer las asociaciones de Saint-Lys
L’événement FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS Saint-Lys a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE